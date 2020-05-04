UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish 4.18% Down

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish 4.18% down

Hong Kong shares finished with big losses Monday on fears of a renewed China-US trade war after Donald Trump hit out at Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus crisis

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with big losses Monday on fears of a renewed China-US trade war after Donald Trump hit out at Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index dived 4.18 percent, or 1,029.79 points, to close at 23,613.80.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.

