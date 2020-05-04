Hong Kong Stocks Finish 4.18% Down
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:52 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with big losses Monday on fears of a renewed China-US trade war after Donald Trump hit out at Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.
The Hang Seng Index dived 4.18 percent, or 1,029.79 points, to close at 23,613.80.