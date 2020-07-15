UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish Barely Moved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:11 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks were flat Wednesday, having swung through the day, with hopes for a vaccine playing against a spike in infections in the city and Donald Trump's decision to remove its special trading status.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 3.69 points to 24,481.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.56 percent, or 53.31 points, to 3,361.30 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.2.07 percent, or 47.77 points, to 2,261.80.

