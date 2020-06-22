UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Down

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish down

Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory Monday as traders fret over a pick-up in virus infections across the world, forcing the reintroduction of some lockdown measures

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory Monday as traders fret over a pick-up in virus infections across the world, forcing the reintroduction of some lockdown measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

54 percent, or 132.55 points, to 24,511.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.36 points to 2,965.27 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.29 percent, or 5.54 points to 1,936.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Huawei Permitted to Build 400-Million-Pound Resear ..

29 minutes ago

Ladakh opens a new vista for Kashmir, new window f ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Dubai’s COVID- ..

43 minutes ago

India’s seat in Security Council Travesty of Jus ..

47 minutes ago

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY: Mapping The Oceans

56 minutes ago

Sukkur sizzles 47 degree Celsius

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.