Hong Kong stocks finish down

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory Monday as traders fret over a pick-up in virus infections across the world, forcing the reintroduction of some lockdown measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

54 percent, or 132.55 points, to 24,511.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.36 points to 2,965.27 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.29 percent, or 5.54 points to 1,936.65.