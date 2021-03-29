Hong Kong Stocks Finish Flat 29 March 2021
Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:52 PM
Hong Kong stocks closed Monday flat as traders struggled to extend gains enjoyed at the end of last week, while attention turns to the release of US jobs data
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Monday flat as traders struggled to extend gains enjoyed at the end of last week, while attention turns to the release of US jobs data.
The Hang Seng Index inched up 1.87 points to 28,338.30.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.50 percent, or 16.97 points, to 3,435.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.18 percent, or 3.98 points, to 2,218.79.