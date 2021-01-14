UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Higher

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday as traders await Joe Biden's proposals on another huge stimulus package for the stuttering US economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday as traders await Joe Biden's proposals on another huge stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.93 percent, or 261.26 points, to 28,496.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.91 percent, or 32.75 points, to 3,565.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.39 percent, or 33.34 points, to 2,360.40.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Virus again delays Japan 'Super Mario' theme park ..

35 seconds ago

Islamia College University issues reopening schedu ..

37 seconds ago

Researchers Discover New COVID-19 Strain in US Sta ..

38 seconds ago

Cuba closes schools, bars and restaurants as coron ..

40 seconds ago

Top-ranked Tai breezes into quarter-finals of badm ..

8 minutes ago

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash vict ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.