Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains Wednesday, in line with a rally across the world, as tech firms continued to enjoy a rebound after China pledged support for markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.34 percent, or 11.17 points, to 3,271.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.54 percent, or 11.52 points, to 2,163.20.