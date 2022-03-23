UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 01:55 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains Wednesday, in line with a rally across the world, as tech firms continued to enjoy a rebound after China pledged support for markets

Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains Wednesday, in line with a rally across the world, as tech firms continued to enjoy a rebound after China pledged support for markets.

The Hang Seng Index ticked 1.

21 percent, or 264.80 points, higher to 22,154.08.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.34 percent, or 11.17 points, to 3,271.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.54 percent, or 11.52 points, to 2,163.20.

