UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Higher

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:14 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday following a record lead from Wall Street but the advance was tempered by profit-taking following the recent trade pact-fuelled rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday following a record lead from Wall Street but the advance was tempered by profit-taking following the recent trade pact-fuelled rally.

The Hang Seng index added 0.15 percent, or 40.50 points, to 27,884.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 percent, or 5.38 points, to 3,017.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.66 points to 1,709.44.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

Business hub at Ajman Free Zone opens

39 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Niger President on Republ ..

46 seconds ago

Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: ..

4 minutes ago

The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka ..

24 minutes ago

KP IGP for community-oriented policing system in m ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's SAFMAR Refutes Claims of Searches in Foun ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.