Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday following a record lead from Wall Street but the advance was tempered by profit-taking following the recent trade pact-fuelled rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday following a record lead from Wall Street but the advance was tempered by profit-taking following the recent trade pact-fuelled rally.

The Hang Seng index added 0.15 percent, or 40.50 points, to 27,884.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 percent, or 5.38 points, to 3,017.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.66 points to 1,709.44.