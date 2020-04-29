UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Higher For Third Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish higher for third day

Hong Kong stocks rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance fuelled by optimism as several countries begin to lift strict lockdown measures with the coronavirus showing signs of easing.

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance fuelled by optimism as several countries begin to lift strict lockdown measures with the coronavirus showing signs of easing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 percent, or 67.63 points, to close at 24,643.59.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 12.42 points, to 2,822.44, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange lost 0.10 percent, or 1.82 points, to 1,730.74.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz is being politically victimized for ..

1 minute ago

Locked-down Spaniards embrace home workouts

4 minutes ago

Per capital water availability falls below to 1000 ..

4 minutes ago

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Fans invited to make their dream cricket pairs

25 minutes ago

Old man dies of heart attack at Kafalut Centre in ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.