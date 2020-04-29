Hong Kong stocks finish higher for third day

Hong Kong stocks rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance fuelled by optimism as several countries begin to lift strict lockdown measures with the coronavirus showing signs of easing.

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance fuelled by optimism as several countries begin to lift strict lockdown measures with the coronavirus showing signs of easing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 percent, or 67.63 points, to close at 24,643.59.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 12.42 points, to 2,822.44, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange lost 0.10 percent, or 1.82 points, to 1,730.74.