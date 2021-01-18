Hong Kong stocks finish higher on 18 feb 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Monday as investors welcomed data showing China's economy expanded at a quicker pace than expected last year

The Hang Seng Index added 1.

01 percent, or 288.91 points, to 28,862.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.84 percent, or 29.85 points, to 3,596.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.48 percent, or 34.92 points, higher to 2,401.78.

