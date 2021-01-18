UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Higher On 18 Feb 2021

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish higher on 18 feb 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Monday as investors welcomed data showing China's economy expanded at a quicker pace than expected last year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Monday as investors welcomed data showing China's economy expanded at a quicker pace than expected last year.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.

01 percent, or 288.91 points, to 28,862.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.84 percent, or 29.85 points, to 3,596.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.48 percent, or 34.92 points, higher to 2,401.78.

dan/rma

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Family of varsity’ female student refuses to tak ..

21 minutes ago

UK Vaccines Minister Confirms Possibility of Vacci ..

29 seconds ago

Handwritten note seeds hope for trapped China gold ..

32 seconds ago

Ukraine's Cabinet Sets Gas Price for Population at ..

34 seconds ago

Former UC chairman shot dead over enmity

35 seconds ago

UK condemns 'appalling' arrest of Russia's Navalny ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.