Hong Kong Stocks Finish Higher On 18 Feb 2021
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Monday as investors welcomed data showing China's economy expanded at a quicker pace than expected last year.
The Hang Seng Index added 1.
01 percent, or 288.91 points, to 28,862.77.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.84 percent, or 29.85 points, to 3,596.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.48 percent, or 34.92 points, higher to 2,401.78.
