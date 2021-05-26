Hong Kong stocks finish higher to extend rally

Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains Wednesday, building on the previous day's surge and in line with a rally across Asia, as inflation fears give way to global recovery optimism

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains Wednesday, building on the previous day's surge and in line with a rally across Asia, as inflation fears give way to global recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.

88 percent, or 255.15 points, to 29,166.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.34 percent, or 12.02 points, to 3,593.36, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.38 points, to 2,380.56.