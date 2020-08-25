Hong Kong stocks finish lower

Hong Kong shares closed slightly lower Tuesday following a healthy two-day rally, with a pledge by US and Chinese officials to press ahead with their trade agreement unable to inspire further gains

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 65.36 points, to 25,486.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 percent, or 12.06 points, to 3,373.58, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.11 percent, or 2.50 points, to 2,280.75.