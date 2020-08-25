UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish Lower

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:59 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

Hong Kong shares closed slightly lower Tuesday following a healthy two-day rally, with a pledge by US and Chinese officials to press ahead with their trade agreement unable to inspire further gains.

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed slightly lower Tuesday following a healthy two-day rally, with a pledge by US and Chinese officials to press ahead with their trade agreement unable to inspire further gains.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 65.36 points, to 25,486.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 percent, or 12.06 points, to 3,373.58, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.11 percent, or 2.50 points, to 2,280.75.

