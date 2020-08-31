UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Lower

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:53 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

:Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Monday, reversing an early rally, with profit-taking setting in following last week's rally.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.96 percent, or 245.01 points, to 25,177.05

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Monday, reversing an early rally, with profit-taking setting in following last week's rally.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.96 percent, or 245.01 points, to 25,177.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.24 percent, or 8.13 points, to 3,395.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.44 percent, or 10.13 points, to 2,295.49.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.33 a barrel F ..

8 minutes ago

International course on effective online teaching ..

29 seconds ago

Flood death toll rises to 251 in Bangladesh

31 seconds ago

Hundreds stranded on French TGV after electrical f ..

33 seconds ago

Dengue cases in Laos reach 5,677 with 10 deaths

37 seconds ago

PM says strict action to be taken against all thos ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.