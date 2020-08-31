Hong Kong stocks finish lower

:Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Monday, reversing an early rally, with profit-taking setting in following last week's rally.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.96 percent, or 245.01 points, to 25,177.05

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.24 percent, or 8.13 points, to 3,395.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.44 percent, or 10.13 points, to 2,295.49.