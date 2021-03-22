Hong Kong stocks finish lower 22 march 2021

Hong Kong shares closed in the red Monday morning with investors continuing to fret over an expected surge in inflation caused by the global economic recovery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed in the red Monday morning with investors continuing to fret over an expected surge in inflation caused by the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

36 percent, or 105.60 points to 28,885.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.14 percent, or 38.78 points to 3,443.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.27 percent, or 27.82 points to 2,222.72.