Hong Kong stocks finish lower 31 march 2021

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday in the red following three days of gains, while attention turns to the expected unveiling of Joe Biden's huge infrastructure plan later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

70 percent, or 199.15 points, to 28,378.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 14.77 points, to 3,441.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.52 percent, or 11.65 points, to 2,217.62.