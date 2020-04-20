UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with small losses Monday following recent gains, with traders shrugging off a strong lead from Wall Street and signs that the rate of new coronavirus infections globally is easing.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.21 percent, or 49.98 points, at 24,330.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.50 percent, or 14.06 points, to 2,852.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.00 percent, or 17.58 points, to 1,767.86.

