Hong Kong stocks finish lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory Thursday after rising for three days, hit by profit-taking and rising tensions between China and the US.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.

49 percent, or 119.92 points, to 24,280.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55 percent, or 15.81 points, to 2,867.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.95 percent, or 17.22 points, to 1,788.64.