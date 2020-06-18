UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish Lower

Thu 18th June 2020

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed slightly lower Thursday following a two-day advance, with traders weighing signs of a second wave of virus infections against huge stimulus support.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

07 percent, or 16.47 points, to 24,464.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.12 percent, or 3.44 points to 2,939.32 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.24 percent, or 4.56 points to 1,908.33.

