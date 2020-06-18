Hong Kong stocks finish lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 )

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

07 percent, or 16.47 points, to 24,464.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.12 percent, or 3.44 points to 2,939.32 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.24 percent, or 4.56 points to 1,908.33.