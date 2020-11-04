Hong Kong stocks finish lower on US vote worries

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday on fears the US election result will be drawn out, while Alibaba tumbled after China suspended the planned listing of its financial unit Ant Group.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.21 percent, or 53.59 points, to 24,886.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19 percent, or 6.37 points, to 3,277.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.31 percent, or 7.05 points, to 2,262.14.

dan/qan