Hong Kong stocks finish marginally up

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 02:56 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed marginally up on Thursday, in cautious holiday trade following a mixed close on Wall Street

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed marginally up on Thursday, in cautious holiday trade following a mixed close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.11 percent, or 25.47 points, to 23,112.01.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.62 percent, or 22.19 points, to 3,619.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.91 percent, or 22.75 points, to 2,517.16.

