Hong Kong stocks finish more than 3% higher

Hong Kong, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed up more than three percent late Thursday as investors welcomed a breakthrough in the debt ceiling standoff between US lawmakers that would prevent a catastrophic default by the world's biggest economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.07 percent, or 735.24 points, to 24,701.73.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.