Hong Kong Stocks Finish Morning With Healthy Gains

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:48 AM

Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session sharply higher Wednesday on hopes for fresh monetary easing measures by the European and US central bank, while dealers are also optimistic about China-US trade talks

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.35 percent, or 361.19 points, to 27,044.87 by the break.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.35 percent, or 361.19 points, to 27,044.87 by the break.

