Hong Kong stocks finish morning with healthy gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019):Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session sharply higher Wednesday on hopes for fresh monetary easing measures by the European and US central bank, while dealers are also optimistic about China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.35 percent, or 361.19 points, to 27,044.87 by the break.