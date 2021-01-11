UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish On Positive Note

Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with slight gains on optimism that US lawmakers will push through a new, huge stimulus for the world''s top economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with slight gains on optimism that US lawmakers will push through a new, huge stimulus for the world''s top economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 percent, or 30.00 points, to 27,908.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.08 percent, or 38.61 points, to 3,531.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.80 percent, or 43.64 points, to 2,375.86.

More Stories From Business

