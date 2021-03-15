UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish On Positive Note

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

Hong Kong shares closed Monday slightly higher following a hefty loss at the end of last week, while investors kept tabs on the upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed Monday slightly higher following a hefty loss at the end of last week, while investors kept tabs on the upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

33 percent, or 94.04 points, to 28,833.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.96 percent, or 33.13 points, to 3,419.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.13 percent, or 47.32 points, to 2,172.94.

dan/qan

