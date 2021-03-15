Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

Hong Kong shares closed Monday slightly higher following a hefty loss at the end of last week, while investors kept tabs on the upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

33 percent, or 94.04 points, to 28,833.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.96 percent, or 33.13 points, to 3,419.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.13 percent, or 47.32 points, to 2,172.94.

