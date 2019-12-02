Hong Kong Stocks Finish On Positive Note
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:09 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday following forecast-beating Chinese factory data that helped ease concerns about the world's number two economy.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.37 percent, or 98.
23 points, to 26,444.72.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent, or 3.83 points, to 2,875.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.22 percent, or 3.50 points, to 1,596.60.