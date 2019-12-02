UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish On Positive Note

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:09 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday following forecast-beating Chinese factory data that helped ease concerns about the world's number two economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday following forecast-beating Chinese factory data that helped ease concerns about the world's number two economy.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.37 percent, or 98.

23 points, to 26,444.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent, or 3.83 points, to 2,875.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.22 percent, or 3.50 points, to 1,596.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

15 minutes ago

"Grassroots level changes vital for consistency du ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 48th National Day with a ..

41 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulates UAE on Nation ..

41 minutes ago

North Korea Builds Several Dozen Sites for Missile ..

6 minutes ago

Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.