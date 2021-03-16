Hong Kong stocks finish on upbeat note

Hong Kong shares ended higher Tuesday as world markets advanced on optimism over the global economic recovery, with focus on this week's meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy board

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares ended higher Tuesday as world markets advanced on optimism over the global economic recovery, with focus on this week's meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy board.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.

67 percent, or 193.93 points, to 29,027.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.78 percent, or 26.79 points, to 3,446.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.08 percent, or 23.57 points, to 2,196.51.