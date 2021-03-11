UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Sharply Higher

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent Thursday as Asian markets tracked a record on Wall Street following benign US inflation data, which eased concerns that an expected global recovery would lead to a surge in prices and a hike in interest rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent Thursday as Asian markets tracked a record on Wall Street following benign US inflation data, which eased concerns that an expected global recovery would lead to a surge in prices and a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.65 percent, or 478.09 points, to 29,385.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.36 percent, or 79.09 points, to 3,436.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 2.36 percent, or 51.13 points, to 2,216.48.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Market Asia

Recent Stories

Ben Dunk takes online MBA classes

22 minutes ago

Iranian Official Says US Return to JCPOA Does Not ..

2 minutes ago

Four caught,4.890 kg hash seized in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Situation in Syria remains 'living nightmare' afte ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi Plans to ..

25 minutes ago

District admin Mansehra seals two shops for sellin ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.