Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent Thursday as Asian markets tracked a record on Wall Street following benign US inflation data, which eased concerns that an expected global recovery would lead to a surge in prices and a hike in interest rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent Thursday as Asian markets tracked a record on Wall Street following benign US inflation data, which eased concerns that an expected global recovery would lead to a surge in prices and a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.65 percent, or 478.09 points, to 29,385.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.36 percent, or 79.09 points, to 3,436.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 2.36 percent, or 51.13 points, to 2,216.48.