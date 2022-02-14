UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Sharply Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

Hong Kong shares closed with big losses Monday as global markets were hit by concerns that Russia will soon invade Ukraine, adding to unease over surging inflation

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with big losses Monday as global markets were hit by concerns that Russia will soon invade Ukraine, adding to unease over surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.

41 percent, or 350.09 points, to 24,556.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.98 percent, or 34.07 points, to 3,428.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.43 percent, or 9.83 points, to 2,253.13.

>