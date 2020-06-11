Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday in line with a global retreat following a recent rally, while investors were also spooked by Federal Reserve warnings over the US recovery and signs of a second wave of infections in parts of the country

The Hang Seng Index dived 2.27 percent, or 569.58 points, to 24,480.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.78 percent, or 22.86 points, to 2,920.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.51 percent, or 9.64 points to 1,865.30.