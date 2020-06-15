Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two percent Monday as a spike in new virus infections in several countries including China and the US fanned fears of a second wave that could knock economic recovery off course.

The Hang Seng Index shed 2.16 percent, or 524.43 points, to 23,776.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.02 percent, or 29.71 points to 2,890.03 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.29 percent, or 5.36 points to 1,865.34.