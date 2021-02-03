Hong Kong stocks finish slightly higher

Hong Kong stocks eked out fresh gains Wednesday, in line with a global advance and extending a rally from last week's rout as investors were cheered by hopes for a new US stimulus

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks eked out fresh gains Wednesday, in line with a global advance and extending a rally from last week's rout as investors were cheered by hopes for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng added 0.

20 percent, or 58.76 points, to 29,307.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.46 percent, or 16.38 points, to 3,517.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.87 percent, or 20.86 points, to 2,380.79.