Hong Kong Stocks Finish Week On A Healthy Note

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish week on a healthy note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Friday as expectations of an earlier interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve eased concerns about possible runaway inflation and an overheating economy.

The Hang Seng Index 0.85 percent, or 242.68 points, to 28,801.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.51 points to 3,525.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.81 percent, or 19.21 points, to 2,378.61.

dan/rbu

