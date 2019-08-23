Hong Kong stocks finish week on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended the week with a healthy rise on Friday as investors look ahead to a key speech later in the day by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hoping for hints at further interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.50 percent, or 130.61 points, to 26,179.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.49 percent, or 13.99 points, to 2,897.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks onChina's second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.21 points to1,578.70.