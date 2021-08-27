UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Week On Quiet Note

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish week on quiet note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Shares finished barely moved in Hong Kong on Friday, with investors looking ahead to Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's key speech later in the day, while they were weighed by a report saying China planned to further tighten rules on firms listing abroad.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.80 points to 25,407.89.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.59 percent, or 20.49 points, to 3,522.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.10 percent, or 2.54 points, to 2,439.69.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Powell

Recent Stories

Dengue virus showing presence in parts of KP: Brie ..

Dengue virus showing presence in parts of KP: Briefing

36 minutes ago
 Malaysia's July exports rise 5 pct on year

Malaysia's July exports rise 5 pct on year

36 minutes ago
 Turkey holds first talks with Taliban in Kabul: Er ..

Turkey holds first talks with Taliban in Kabul: Erdogan

37 minutes ago
 Tenpin bowling semis on Sunday

Tenpin bowling semis on Sunday

37 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

37 minutes ago
 CPWB reunites 68,645 street children with families ..

CPWB reunites 68,645 street children with families in one year

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.