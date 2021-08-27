Hong Kong stocks finish week on quiet note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Shares finished barely moved in Hong Kong on Friday, with investors looking ahead to Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's key speech later in the day, while they were weighed by a report saying China planned to further tighten rules on firms listing abroad.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.80 points to 25,407.89.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.59 percent, or 20.49 points, to 3,522.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.10 percent, or 2.54 points, to 2,439.69.