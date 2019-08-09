Hong Kong stocks finish week with losses 09 August 2019

Hong Kong shares ended down on Friday as investors took a step back after a bargain-hunting push fed by heavy losses due to escalating trade war tensions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended down on Friday as investors took a step back after a bargain-hunting push fed by heavy losses due to escalating trade war tensions.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.

69 percent, or 181.47 points, to 25,939.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.71 percent, or 19.80 points, to 2,774.75 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 1.27 percent, or 19.09 points lower, at 1,479.86.