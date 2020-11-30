Hong Kong stocks finish well down

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:08 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended with sharp losses Monday as a fresh spike in virus cases in the city raised the prospect of a reimposition of containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.

06 percent, or 553.19 points, to 26,341.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49 percent, or 16.55 points, to 3,391.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.15 percent, or 3.46 points, to 2,249.66.

