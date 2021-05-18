Hong Kong stocks finish well up

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, as hopes for the global recovery outweighed worries about a spike in infections in parts of the region

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, as hopes for the global recovery outweighed worries about a spike in infections in parts of the region.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.42 percent, or 399.72 points, to 28,593.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 percent, or 11.40 points, to 3,529.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 3.94 points, to 2,324.27.