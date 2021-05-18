UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish Well Up

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish well up

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, as hopes for the global recovery outweighed worries about a spike in infections in parts of the region

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, as hopes for the global recovery outweighed worries about a spike in infections in parts of the region.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.42 percent, or 399.72 points, to 28,593.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 percent, or 11.40 points, to 3,529.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 3.94 points, to 2,324.27.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance trains staff on ho ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation discuss power of so ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,183 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

6 minutes ago

Fourth Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Soon ..

6 minutes ago

US Did Not Ask Russia to Remove It From List of Un ..

6 minutes ago

New China-Europe freight train service launched

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.