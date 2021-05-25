UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish Well Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:44 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied Tuesday in line with an Asia-wide advance following a strong Wall Street lead as investor concern about inflation was replaced by optimism about the global recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.75 percent, or 498.60 points, to 28,910.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.40 percent, or 84.06 points, to 3,581.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.91 percent, or 44.68 points, to 2,381.93.

