Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday, following a hefty loss the day before but traders remain on edge over spiking virus cases that are forcing some governments into fresh containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.94 percent, or 228.25 points, to 24,386.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 percent, or 4.18 points, to 3,336.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.39 percent, or 8.96 points, to 2,265.43.

dan/gle