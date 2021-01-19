UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Big Gains

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, in line with a broad advance across Asian markets, boosted by a surge in interest from mainland Chinese investors

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, in line with a broad advance across Asian markets, boosted by a surge in interest from mainland Chinese investors.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.

70 percent, or 779.51 points, to 29,642.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 percent, or 29.84 points, to 3,566.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.96 percent, or 23.13 points, to 2,378.65.

