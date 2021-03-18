Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended more than one percent higher Thursday, in line with a global advance, after the Federal Reserve ramped up its US growth outlook and again pledged to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.28 percent, or 371.60 points to 29,405.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 percent, or 17.52 points, to 3,463.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.87 percent, or 19.24 points, to 2,237.50.