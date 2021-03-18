UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Big Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:44 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

Hong Kong stocks ended more than one percent higher Thursday, in line with a global advance, after the Federal Reserve ramped up its US growth outlook and again pledged to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended more than one percent higher Thursday, in line with a global advance, after the Federal Reserve ramped up its US growth outlook and again pledged to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.28 percent, or 371.60 points to 29,405.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 percent, or 17.52 points, to 3,463.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.87 percent, or 19.24 points, to 2,237.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

UK energy distributor pivots to electricity in meg ..

29 seconds ago

Five Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Khanewal

31 seconds ago

Commissioner visits corona vaccination centre sukk ..

32 seconds ago

Two drug dealers arrested with 11 kg Hashish in kh ..

34 seconds ago

Lawyers demand allocating funds to repair link roa ..

4 minutes ago

Japan To Lift State of Emergency in Four Capital P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.