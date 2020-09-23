Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note after fluctuating through the day, with a healthy Wall Street lead offset by growing concerns about spiking coronavirus infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

11 percent, or 25.66 points, to 23,742.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.17 percent, or 5.41 points, to 3,279.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.83 percent, or 18.03 points, to 2,202.18.