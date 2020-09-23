UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note after fluctuating through the day, with a healthy Wall Street lead offset by growing concerns about spiking coronavirus infections

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note after fluctuating through the day, with a healthy Wall Street lead offset by growing concerns about spiking coronavirus infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

11 percent, or 25.66 points, to 23,742.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.17 percent, or 5.41 points, to 3,279.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.83 percent, or 18.03 points, to 2,202.18.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's economic recovery stumbles in September: ..

2 minutes ago

Middle level schools resume classes today

7 minutes ago

532 new Coronavirus cases reported; eight deaths i ..

13 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom amid Indian troops ..

13 minutes ago

Navalny discharged, full recovery 'possible': Berl ..

13 minutes ago

At least 380 whales dead in Australia mass strandi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.