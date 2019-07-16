Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Tuesday in quiet trade as investors took a step back after recent gains, while looking ahead to the start of corporate earnings season

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Tuesday in quiet trade as investors took a step back after recent gains, while looking ahead to the start of corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

23 percent, or 64.74 points, to 28,619.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 4.57 points, to 2,937.62 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.53 points to 1,571.81.