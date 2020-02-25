UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Gains

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:47 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

Hong Kong stocks snapped a three-day losing streak Tuesday to end with a small gain on bargain buying, but investors remain on edge over fears of a coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong stocks snapped a three-day losing streak Tuesday to end with a small gain on bargain buying, but investors remain on edge over fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

3 percent, or 72.35 points, to close at 26,893.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 percent, or 18.18 points, to 3,013.05 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.5 percent, or 9.81 points, to 1,943.17.

