Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Losses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday on fresh China-US tensions, while focus turns to an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday on fresh China-US tensions, while focus turns to an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

83 percent, or 210.64 points, to 25,281.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.61 percent, or 20.37 points, to 3,350.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.04 percent, or 23.27 points, to 2,261.16.

