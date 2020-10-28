UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Losses

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Hong Kong shares ended with more losses Wednesday as a spike in virus infections across Europe and the US spurred fears for the global economic recovery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended with more losses Wednesday as a spike in virus infections across Europe and the US spurred fears for the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

32 percent, or 78.39 points, to 24,708.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.46 percent, or 14.92 points, to 3,269.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.68 percent, or 15.19 points, to 2,239.11.

