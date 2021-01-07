UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Losses

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:37 PM

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday after a six-day rally, with market heavyweight Alibaba taking a hit following a report the Trump administration is considering a ban on Americans investing in the firm.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.52 percent, or 143.78 points, to 27,548.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.71 percent, or 25.33 points, to 3,576.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.21 percent, or 5.15 points, to 2,426.66.

