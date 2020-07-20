UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Losses As Virus Cases Grow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses as virus cases grow

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with a loss as investors fret over a spike in coronavirus cases in the city that has forced authorities to step up containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

12 percent, or 31.18 points, to 25,057.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 3.11 percent, or 100.02 points, to 3,314.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 2.68 percent, or 57.77 points, to 2,216.70.

