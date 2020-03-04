Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday, having swung to and fro all through the day after the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates was seen by observers as a sign the US central bank was worried about the virus impact

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday, having swung to and fro all through the day after the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates was seen by observers as a sign the US central bank was worried about the virus impact.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index eased 0.24 percent, or 62.75 points, to 26,222.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 percent, or 18.77 points, to 3,011.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.36 percent, or 6.82 points, to 1,895.74.