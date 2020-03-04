UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With More Losses

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:47 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday, having swung to and fro all through the day after the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates was seen by observers as a sign the US central bank was worried about the virus impact

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday, having swung to and fro all through the day after the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates was seen by observers as a sign the US central bank was worried about the virus impact.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index eased 0.24 percent, or 62.75 points, to 26,222.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 percent, or 18.77 points, to 3,011.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.36 percent, or 6.82 points, to 1,895.74.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks All

Recent Stories

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Ummah to play practic ..

39 seconds ago

European stock markets waver at open

42 seconds ago

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

38 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

39 minutes ago

Women freedom march on Sunday

2 minutes ago

No patient of coronavirus in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.