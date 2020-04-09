Hong Kong stocks finish with rally

Stocks in Hong Kong ended with a healthy rally Thursday, in line with an advance across Asia, with investors cheered by signs that the rate of new coronavirus infections was slowing

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Stocks in Hong Kong ended with a healthy rally Thursday, in line with an advance across Asia, with investors cheered by signs that the rate of new coronavirus infections was slowing.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

38 percent, or 329.96 points, to 24,300.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 percent, or 10.54 points, to 2,825.90, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.85 percent, or 14.72 points, to 1,755.37.