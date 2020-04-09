UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Rally

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with rally

Stocks in Hong Kong ended with a healthy rally Thursday, in line with an advance across Asia, with investors cheered by signs that the rate of new coronavirus infections was slowing

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Stocks in Hong Kong ended with a healthy rally Thursday, in line with an advance across Asia, with investors cheered by signs that the rate of new coronavirus infections was slowing.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

38 percent, or 329.96 points, to 24,300.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 percent, or 10.54 points, to 2,825.90, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.85 percent, or 14.72 points, to 1,755.37.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wheat and Sugar Crisis: PML-N says inclusion of Sa ..

13 minutes ago

Giggs, Salgado and Felix join growing list of foot ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Prosecution Requests Banning Online Commun ..

2 minutes ago

NCPC, EPD distribute maks, sanitizer in hospitals, ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Football Official Refutes Reports of Fewer ..

2 minutes ago

Assange's Mother, Australian Lawmakers Urge for Hi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.