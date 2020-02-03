UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Small Gains

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:19 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with small gains

Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 44.35 points, to close at 26,356.98.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hong Kong

Recent Stories

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

21 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

21 minutes ago

German, Austrian Chancellors Discuss Post-Brexit E ..

7 minutes ago

Two Drones Downed Near Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.