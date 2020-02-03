Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Small Gains
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:19 PM
Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.
Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 44.35 points, to close at 26,356.98.